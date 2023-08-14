Chief Electronics Technician Adrian Estrada Retirement Ceremony

230728-N-MY408-2061 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Alberto Cora bows his head in silent prayer during the invocation at the retirement ceremony for USS Decatur’s Chief Electronics Technician Adrian Estrada. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

