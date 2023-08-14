Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Electronics Technician Adrian Estrada Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

    Chief Electronics Technician Adrian Estrada Retirement Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    230728-N-MY408-2148 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Milana Estrada, daughter of USS Decatur’s Chief Electronics Technician Adrian Estrada, discusses the strong bond she and her father have and the meaning of his achievements during a speech at Chief Estrada’s retirement ceremony. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

    Chief Petty Officer
    USS Decatur
    Electronics Technician
    US Navy
    Retirement

