230728-N-MY408-2371 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Sailors pass a folded American flag during the “Old Glory” tradition at the retirement ceremony for USS Decatur’s Chief Electronics Technician Adrian Estrada. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 17:07 Photo ID: 7985050 VIRIN: 230728-N-MY408-2371 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 884.57 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Electronics Technician Adrian Estrada Retirement Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.