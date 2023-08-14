230728-N-MY408-2371 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) Sailors pass a folded American flag during the “Old Glory” tradition at the retirement ceremony for USS Decatur’s Chief Electronics Technician Adrian Estrada. Decatur is in homeport San Diego after recently returning from a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 17:07
|Photo ID:
|7985050
|VIRIN:
|230728-N-MY408-2371
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|884.57 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Electronics Technician Adrian Estrada Retirement Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT