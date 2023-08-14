Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, receives a virtual reality training demo during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 15, 2023. During his visit, Quinn was able to gain familiarization with how the C-130 training pipeline has evolved through virtual reality training and simulation training to maintain readiness for maintainers and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 12:57
|Photo ID:
|7984455
|VIRIN:
|230815-F-CJ696-1594
|Resolution:
|6485x4323
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th AF visits Herk Nation [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19th AF commander visits Herk Nation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT