19th AF visits Herk Nation

Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, receives a virtual reality training demo during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 15, 2023. During his visit, Quinn was able to gain familiarization with how the C-130 training pipeline has evolved through virtual reality training and simulation training to maintain readiness for maintainers and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

