19th AF visits Herk Nation

Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, speaks with Team Little Rock non-commissioned officers during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 15, 2023. During his visit, Quinn engaged directly with members from the 314th Airlift Wing and 189th Airlift Wing to better understand their efforts and provide mentorship, as well as gain insight on their recent initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

