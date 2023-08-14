Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AF visits Herk Nation [Image 4 of 10]

    19th AF visits Herk Nation

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, speaks with Team Little Rock non-commissioned officers during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 15, 2023. During his visit, Quinn engaged directly with members from the 314th Airlift Wing and 189th Airlift Wing to better understand their efforts and provide mentorship, as well as gain insight on their recent initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    This work, 19th AF visits Herk Nation [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    19th AF commander visits Herk Nation

    AETC
    19th AW
    189th AW
    LRAFB
    314th AW
    19th AF

