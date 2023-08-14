Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 19th Air Force command chief, speaks to Team Little Rock personnel during an all-call at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 15, 2023. During the 19th AF command team’s visit to Little Rock AFB, they were able to engage with Airmen of all ranks and Total Force units across the installation, receiving an inside look at the essential partnerships between the base’s active duty, and guard components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 12:56 Photo ID: 7984448 VIRIN: 230815-F-CJ696-1113 Resolution: 6920x4613 Size: 4.72 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th AF visits Herk Nation [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.