    19th AF visits Herk Nation [Image 5 of 10]

    19th AF visits Herk Nation

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 19th AF command chief, are introduced to current C-130J schoolhouse operations through a virtual reality demo during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 15, 2023. During their visit, Quinn and Apticar were able to gain familiarization with how the C-130 training pipeline has evolved through virtual reality training and simulation training to maintain readiness for maintainers and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 12:57
    Photo ID: 7984453
    VIRIN: 230815-F-CJ696-1758
    Resolution: 8058x5372
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    This work, 19th AF visits Herk Nation [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    19th AF commander visits Herk Nation

    AETC
    19th AW
    189th AW
    LRAFB
    314th AW
    19th AF

