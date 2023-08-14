19th AF commander visits Herk Nation

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 19th AF command chief, visited the home of Herk Nation at Little Rock Air Force Base, Aug. 14-16, 2023.



During their visit, they had the opportunity to see firsthand how the 314th Airlift Wing and the Air National Guard’s 189th Airlift Wing accomplish their mission day-to-day.



The 314th AW’s mission is to produce professional, combat-minded C-130J crew members and is the nation’s tactical airlift “Center of Excellence.” The 189th AW works in conjunction with the 314th AW and is tasked to provide premier training to the C-130 and cyber enterprises.



Quinn and Apticar engaged with Airmen of all ranks and Total Force units across the installation, receiving an inside look at the integration between various mission partners, including two active-duty wings from separate major commands, an ANG wing and an Air Force Reserve Command airlift group.



The command team gained familiarization with the C-130 training pipeline and its evolution through the utilization of virtual reality and simulation training to maintain readiness for maintainers and aircrew.



They spoke with organizations such as the Military and Family Readiness Center and the True North program, each aimed at taking care of Airmen across all pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness.



Apticar highlighted the importance of readiness within a moment’s notice, maintaining a warrior mindset, and enforcing Air Force standards while still carrying out the mission in the face of U.S. adversaries.



Midway through their visit, Quinn and Apticar hosted an all-call where they outlined their leadership philosophies, goals, and visions for the next generation of Airman leaders while also giving Airmen the opportunity to ask them questions.



“I have no doubt that the 314th AW and 189th AW will continue to excel at their mission,” said Quinn. “I want to give a huge thank you to every Airman for what you do each and every day and for serving in the world’s greatest Air Force and Air Guard.”

