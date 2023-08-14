95th FGS catches history

U.S. Airmen with the 95th Fighter Generation Squadron observe the arrival of the first F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023.The F-35's arrival at Tyndall brings with it opportunities for increased training, collaboration and interoperability with other military branches and allied nations. The base will serve as a hub for F-35 operations, providing a platform for pilots and ground crews to develop and refine their skills in operating this cutting-edge aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

