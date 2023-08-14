U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Copenhaver, 325th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, greets the pilot of an F-35A Lightning II after its arrival at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The F-35 is the first visual representation of the 325th Fighter Wings mission change, bringing the 95th Fighter Squadron and aircraft back to the flight line of Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 11:21 Photo ID: 7984231 VIRIN: 230801-F-DB615-1204 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.65 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 95th FGS catches history [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.