95th FGS catches history

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot performs post-flight checks after landing at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The aircraft are the first of more than 70 F-35s slated to arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing fleet, filling three projected squadrons as Tyndall simultaneously rebuilds into the ‘Installation of the Future.” (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

