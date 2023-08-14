95th FGS catches history

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Copenhaver, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, smiles on the flight line before the arrival of the first F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Tyndall Air Force Base, Aug. 1, 2023. The aircraft are the first of more than 70 F-35s slated to arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing fleet, filling three projected squadrons as Tyndall simultaneously rebuilds into the ‘Installation of the Future.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

