    95th FGS catches history [Image 9 of 11]

    95th FGS catches history

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 95th Fighter Generation Squadron account for tools on the flight line before the arrival of the first F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023.The F-35's arrival at Tyndall brings with it opportunities for increased training, collaboration and interoperability with other military branches and allied nations. The base will serve as a hub for F-35 operations, providing a platform for pilots and ground crews to develop and refine their skills in operating this cutting-edge aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 11:22
    Photo ID: 7984239
    VIRIN: 230801-F-DB615-1030
    Resolution: 5702x3794
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 95th FGS catches history [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    95th FGS catches history

    Crew Chief
    Fighter Jet
    F-35
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    95th Fighter Squadron

