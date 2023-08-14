U.S. Airmen with the 95th Fighter Generation Squadron account for tools on the flight line before the arrival of the first F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023.The F-35's arrival at Tyndall brings with it opportunities for increased training, collaboration and interoperability with other military branches and allied nations. The base will serve as a hub for F-35 operations, providing a platform for pilots and ground crews to develop and refine their skills in operating this cutting-edge aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 11:22
|Photo ID:
|7984239
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-DB615-1030
|Resolution:
|5702x3794
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 95th FGS catches history [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT