B.A.P. Unión Reception

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 17, 2023) - Capt. José Luis Arce Corzo, commanding officer of the Peruvian navy’s training ship B.A.P. Unión (BEV-161), left, gives a tour of his ship to, from right, Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, Commander, Joint Region Marianas, his wife Judy, Capt. Michael Smith, chief of staff of Joint Region Marianas, and his wife Renita during a reception onboard B.A.P. Unión at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 17.



B.A.P. Unión pulled into Guam for a port visit during their historic circumnavigation of the world with cadets from the Naval Academy of Peru. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

