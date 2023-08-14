NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 17, 2023) - Peruvian sailors assigned to the Peruvian navy’s training ship B.A.P. Unión (BEV-161), perform during a reception onboard the Peruvian navy’s training ship B.A.P. Unión (BEV-161) at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 17.



B.A.P. Unión pulled into Guam for a port visit during their historic circumnavigation of the world with cadets from the Naval Academy of Peru. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 21:42 Photo ID: 7983441 VIRIN: 230817-N-ML137-1091 Resolution: 6998x4670 Size: 5.23 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B.A.P. Unión Reception [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.