NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 17, 2023) - Peruvian sailors assigned to the Peruvian navy’s training ship B.A.P. Unión (BEV-161), perform during a reception onboard the Peruvian navy’s training ship B.A.P. Unión (BEV-161) at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 17.
B.A.P. Unión pulled into Guam for a port visit during their historic circumnavigation of the world with cadets from the Naval Academy of Peru. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 21:42
|Photo ID:
|7983441
|VIRIN:
|230817-N-ML137-1091
|Resolution:
|6998x4670
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B.A.P. Unión Reception [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT