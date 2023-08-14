Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B.A.P. Unión Reception [Image 4 of 10]

    B.A.P. Unión Reception

    GUAM

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 17, 2023) - Peruvian midshipman third years Andrea Perez, center, and Jorge Espinoza perform the marinera, a courtship dance, during a reception onboard the Peruvian navy’s training ship B.A.P. Unión (BEV-161) at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 17.

    B.A.P. Unión pulled into Guam for a port visit during their historic circumnavigation of the world with cadets from the Naval Academy of Peru. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 21:42
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B.A.P. Unión Reception [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Naval Base Guam
    Peru

