B.A.P. Unión Reception

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 17, 2023) - Capt. José Luis Arce Corzo, commanding officer of the Peruvian navy’s training ship B.A.P. Unión (BEV-161), center right, describes his ship’s mission to circumnavigate the world on a map to Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, Commander, Joint Region Marianas, center left, and his wife Judy, during a reception onboard B.A.P. Unión at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 17.
B.A.P. Unión pulled into Guam for a port visit during their historic circumnavigation of the world with cadets from the Naval Academy of Peru. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 21:42
|Photo ID:
|7983444
|VIRIN:
|230817-N-ML137-1421
|Resolution:
|7076x4722
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
