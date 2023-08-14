B.A.P. Unión Reception

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 17, 2023) - Capt. José Luis Arce Corzo, commanding officer of the Peruvian navy’s training ship B.A.P. Unión (BEV-161), center right, describes his ship’s mission to circumnavigate the world on a map to Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, Commander, Joint Region Marianas, center left, and his wife Judy, during a reception onboard B.A.P. Unión at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 17.



B.A.P. Unión pulled into Guam for a port visit during their historic circumnavigation of the world with cadets from the Naval Academy of Peru. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

