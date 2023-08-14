NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 17, 2023) - U.S. Navy Sailors, Peruvian sailors, and other guests intermingle on the stern of the Peruvian navy’s training ship B.A.P. Unión (BEV-161) during a reception at Naval Base Guam, Aug 17.



B.A.P. Unión pulled into Guam for a port visit during their historic circumnavigation of the world with cadets from the Naval Academy of Peru. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 21:42 Photo ID: 7983443 VIRIN: 230817-N-ML137-1042 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.4 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B.A.P. Unión Reception [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.