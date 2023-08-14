Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Thomas Bussiere Tours Kirtland Air Force Base [Image 4 of 5]

    Gen. Thomas Bussiere Tours Kirtland Air Force Base

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, answers a question from Gary Schneider, 377th Civil Engineer Division director, during a 377th Logistics Readiness Squadron building tour at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 9, 2023. During the tour, Schneider helped explain some of the challenges the 377 LRS have been facing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

