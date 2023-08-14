Gen. Thomas Bussiere Tours Kirtland Air Force Base

Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, answers a question from Gary Schneider, 377th Civil Engineer Division director, during a 377th Logistics Readiness Squadron building tour at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 9, 2023. During the tour, Schneider helped explain some of the challenges the 377 LRS have been facing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

