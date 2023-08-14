Gen. Thomas Bussiere Tours Kirtland Air Force Base

Gen. Thomas Bussiere (left), Air Force Global Strike Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith (right), AFGSC command chief, pose with Airman 1st Class Georgina Aguinaga (center), 377th Medical Group public health technician, and Staff Sgt. Madelyn Golden (center), 377th Medical Group medical technician, during a tour of the 377th MDG at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 9, 2023. Aguinaga and Golden were presented coins by Gen. Bussiere for their exemplary work in the 377th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US