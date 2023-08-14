Gen. Thomas Bussiere Tours Kirtland Air Force Base

Gen. Bussiere (left), Air Force Global Strike Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith (right), AFGSC command chief, poses for a photo with Christine Schneider (center), 377th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply contracting office lead representative, during a coin presentation at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 9, 2023. Schneider was presented the coin for her outstanding work and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

