Gen. Thomas Bussiere Tours Kirtland Air Force Base

Gen. Thomas Bussiere (center), Air Force Global Strike Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith (center), AFGSC command chief, pose with squadron leadership during a visit to Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 9, 2023. During their visit to Kirtland, Gen. Bussiere and Chief Smith toured the 377th Medical Group, the Air Force Safety Center, the Air Force Nuclear Weapon Center, the Logistics Readiness Squadron, and attended briefings by the 898th Munitions Squadron and 377th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

