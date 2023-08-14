Gen. Thomas Bussiere Tours Kirtland Air Force Base

Gen. Thomas Bussiere (left), Air Force Global Strike Command commander, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Madelyn Golden (right), 377th Medical Group medical technician, during a tour of the 377th MDG at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 9, 2023. Golden was recognized for her exemplary work in the 377th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

