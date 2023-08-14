Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Thomas Bussiere Tours Kirtland Air Force Base [Image 2 of 5]

    Gen. Thomas Bussiere Tours Kirtland Air Force Base

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Thomas Bussiere (left), Air Force Global Strike Command commander, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Madelyn Golden (right), 377th Medical Group medical technician, during a tour of the 377th MDG at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 9, 2023. Golden was recognized for her exemplary work in the 377th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 12:09
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Tours
    Engage
    AFGSC
    Distinguished Visitor

