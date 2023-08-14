Navy Personnel Command Host Career Development Symposium in Pacific Northwest

EVERETT, Wash. (Aug. 10, 2023) – Personnel from across the MyNavy HR enterprise gather for a photo at the conclusion of the MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) Pacific Northwest at Naval Station Everett. Hosted by Navy Personnel Command, the symposium enabled Sailors to learn about and discuss career benefits and opportunities directly with leaders, detailers, community managers, and program representatives. The CDS staff visited Naval Base Kitsap - Bremerton, Kitsap - Bangor, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, and Naval Station Everett from Aug. 7-10. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

