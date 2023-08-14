Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Personnel Command Host Career Development Symposium in Pacific Northwest [Image 13 of 16]

    Navy Personnel Command Host Career Development Symposium in Pacific Northwest

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    EVERETT, Wash. (Aug. 10, 2023) – Personnel from across the MyNavy HR enterprise gather for a photo at the conclusion of the MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) Pacific Northwest at Naval Station Everett. Hosted by Navy Personnel Command, the symposium enabled Sailors to learn about and discuss career benefits and opportunities directly with leaders, detailers, community managers, and program representatives. The CDS staff visited Naval Base Kitsap - Bremerton, Kitsap - Bangor, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, and Naval Station Everett from Aug. 7-10. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 10:08
