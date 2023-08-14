EVERETT, Wash. (Aug. 10, 2023) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Dray Wilhite asks Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman a question during an all-hands call aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) at Naval Station Everett. Cheeseman answered questions about policy updates, leadership development, the future of enlisted advancement and the detailing marketplace. Cheeseman visited Chosin while in the Pacific Northwest for the MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 10:08 Photo ID: 7982129 VIRIN: 230810-N-TH560-2408 Resolution: 4610x3077 Size: 2.88 MB Location: EVERETT, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNP Visits USS Chosin at Naval Station Everett [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.