Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNP Visits USS Chosin at Naval Station Everett [Image 9 of 16]

    CNP Visits USS Chosin at Naval Station Everett

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    EVERETT, Wash. (Aug. 10, 2023) – Senior Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Adam McDowell asks Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman a few questions during an all-hands call aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) at Naval Station Everett. Cheeseman answered questions about policy updates, leadership development, the future of enlisted advancement and the detailing marketplace. Cheeseman visited Chosin while in the Pacific Northwest for the MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 10:08
    Photo ID: 7982122
    VIRIN: 230810-N-TH560-2101
    Resolution: 6188x4125
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNP Visits USS Chosin at Naval Station Everett [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Career Development Symposium, PACT Detailing at NS Everett
    Career Development Symposium, PACT Detailing at NS Everett
    Career Development Symposium, PACT Detailing at NS Everett
    Career Development Symposium, PACT Detailing at NS Everett
    Career Development Symposium, PACT Detailing at NS Everett
    Career Development Symposium, PACT Detailing at NS Everett
    Career Development Symposium, PACT Detailing at NS Everett
    CNP Visits USS Chosin at Naval Station Everett
    CNP Visits USS Chosin at Naval Station Everett
    CNP Visits USS Chosin at Naval Station Everett
    CNP Visits USS Chosin at Naval Station Everett
    CNP Visits USS Chosin at Naval Station Everett
    Navy Personnel Command Host Career Development Symposium in Pacific Northwest
    CNP Visits USS Chosin at Naval Station Everett
    CNP Visits USS Chosin at Naval Station Everett
    CNP Visits USS Chosin at Naval Station Everett

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNP
    CDS
    Q&A
    billet-based advancement
    Office of Culture and Force Resilience
    N17 Mental Health Playbook

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT