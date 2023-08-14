Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball [Image 13 of 16]

    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), gives a speech during the CFAS Master-at-Arms (MA) Ball at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 18, 2023. The MA Ball is an annual ceremony held to honor the contributions of Master-at-Arms and celebrate the rating’s birthday and heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 04:05
    Photo ID: 7981742
    VIRIN: 230818-N-CA060-1109
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball
    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    ball
    Sailors
    Master-at-Arms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT