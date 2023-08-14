Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with members of the CFAS Master-at-Arms (MA) ball committee during the MA ball at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 18, 2023. The MA Ball is an annual ceremony held to honor the contributions of Master-at-Arms and celebrate the rating’s birthday and heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 04:05 Photo ID: 7981745 VIRIN: 230818-N-CA060-1154 Resolution: 3310x2332 Size: 1.15 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.