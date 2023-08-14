Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball [Image 16 of 16]

    2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with members of the CFAS Master-at-Arms (MA) ball committee during the MA ball at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 18, 2023. The MA Ball is an annual ceremony held to honor the contributions of Master-at-Arms and celebrate the rating’s birthday and heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 04:05
    Photo ID: 7981745
    VIRIN: 230818-N-CA060-1154
    Resolution: 3310x2332
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    ball
    Sailors
    Master-at-Arms

