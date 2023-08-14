CFAS Holds 2nd Annual Master-at-Arms Ball

The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security department held its Master-at-Arms (MA) Ball at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 18, 2023. This is the second annual CFAS Master-at-Arms ball following the success of last year’s inaugural event.



The ball celebrates the long history and significance of the Sailors who belong to the MA rating or career field, first established in 1794 as one of the U.S. Navy’s first ratings. MAs are the U.S. Navy’s security forces whose duties include law enforcement, force protection, physical security via waterborne and land security, aircraft and flight line security, maritime security, strategic weapons, and cargo security.



“It is an honor to serve with the outstanding group of MAs that are here at CFAS,” said Lt. Stephen Caezza, security officer of CFAS. “These Sailors, as well as the committed civilians who are part of our Navy Security Forces, perform a critical role here at CFAS, and they routinely set new standards for excellence. This opportunity to hold the MA ball is our chance to celebrate all their hard work and say thank you for their commitment to making CFAS a top-performing installation and a great community to be a part of.”



Master-at-Arms balls are not held at every Navy installation in the world. The enthusiasm of the local MA community drives the decision to have an MA ball. CFAS began its Master-at-Arms ball tradition last year, and the organizers of this year’s ball worked to set a foundation that will be continued in Sasebo and beyond.



“It feels great to help set the way for a new tradition not just here in Sasebo, but I hope in the region, said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ryan Rosu, event organizer for the 2023 CFAS MA Ball. “We had people travel down here to attend, and I hope they will take the excitement back to their bases and strive to have a ball one day.”



Guests at this year’s CFAS MA Ball included attendees from Sasebo city hall, Japan Self Defense Forces, Sasebo police and fire departments, and security personnel from U.S. Naval Forces Japan, who traveled from Yokosuka Japan to attend. The guest speaker for the event, Chuka Asike, principal officer at the U.S. Consulate in Fukuoka, Japan, spoke about the importance of the MA community in supporting the critical bilateral relationship between Japan and the United States.



“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Master-at-Arms community for your exceptional service and dedication to the U.S.-Japan Alliance,” said Asike. “Your professionalism, cooperation with local partners, and commitment to emergency preparedness serve as a shining example of the best of our two nations coming together for a common purpose.”



Throughout the year, the CFAS security department raised funds to throw the ball through challenge coin sales, hosting car washes, internal fundraisers, and food sales at community events. The hard work required to execute the ball reflects the pride that CFAS MAs take in performing their job each day to enhance the base's security, readiness, and capability. For the MAs who organized the event, the Ball was a chance to share the legacy of those who came before them and impart an appreciation for that legacy upon those new to the MA community.



“Holding an MA Ball here at CFAS is important because it allows us to interact and show the public our heritage and why it is so important to us,” said Rosu. “I hope that the younger MAs get a better understanding and appreciation for the rate that they are in. We have a long history, and it can be forgotten from time to time.”



