Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), leads a toast during the CFAS Master-at-Arms (MA) Ball at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 18, 2023. The MA Ball is an annual ceremony held to honor the contributions of Master-at-Arms and celebrate the rating’s birthday and heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 04:05
|Photo ID:
|7981735
|VIRIN:
|230818-N-CA060-1057
|Resolution:
|4751x2800
|Size:
|1007.98 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
