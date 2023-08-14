2023 CFAS Master-at-Arms Ball

Ayako Watanabe, chief prosecutor for Sasebo City, gives a speech during the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Master-at-Arms (MA) Ball at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 18, 2023. The MA Ball is an annual ceremony held to honor the contributions of Master-at-Arms and celebrate the rating’s birthday and heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 08.18.2023
Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP