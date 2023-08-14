Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comstock change of command [Image 9 of 9]

    Comstock change of command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    Cmdr. Tammi Ballinger, a native of Barea, Kentucky, departs through side boys during a change of ceremony aboard the whidbey island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), August 18, 2023. Comstock is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 20:51
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Comstock change of command ceremony

