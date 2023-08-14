From left to right, Capt. Tate Robinson, commodore of Amphibious Squadron 1, Cmdr. Tammi Ballinger, commanding officer of whidbey island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), Cmdr. Byron Stocks, executive officer of Comstock, and command Master Chief Andres Mejia, salute the colors during a change of command ceremony aboard Comstock at Naval Base San Diego, August 18, 2023. Comstock is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 20:52 Photo ID: 7979922 VIRIN: 230818-N-KF697-1056 Resolution: 6449x4606 Size: 756.83 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Comstock change of command [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.