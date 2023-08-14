Comstock change of command

Cmdr. Byron Stocks, a native of Anchorage, Alaska and executive officer of the whidbey island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony aboard Comstock at Naval Base San Diego, August 18, 2023. Comstock is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

