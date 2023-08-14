Cmdr. Tammi Ballinger, left, and Capt. Tate Robinson, commodore of Amphibious Squadron 1, salute one another during a change of command ceremony aboard USS Comstock (LSD 45), August 18, 2023. Comstock is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|08.18.2023
|08.18.2023 20:52
|7979926
|230818-N-KF697-1171
|5851x4179
|739.17 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|0
Comstock change of command ceremony
