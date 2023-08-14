Cmdr. Tammi Ballinger, left, and Capt. Tate Robinson, commodore of Amphibious Squadron 1, salute one another during a change of command ceremony aboard USS Comstock (LSD 45), August 18, 2023. Comstock is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 20:52 Photo ID: 7979926 VIRIN: 230818-N-KF697-1171 Resolution: 5851x4179 Size: 739.17 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Comstock change of command [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.