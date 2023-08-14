Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Bonner visits Fuerzas Amigas 23 at Camp Pendleton [Image 6 of 6]

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army North

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jim Bob Bonner, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army North, observes the medical evacuation lane operation team as part of exercise Fuerzas Amigas 2023, Aug. 16, 2023. Fuerzas Amigas 2023 is a binational disaster-response exercise between the U.S. and Mexican Armed Forces along the southern border region of the U.S. This annual exercise improves readiness and strengthens the cooperative relationship between U.S. and Mexican Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 19:27
    Photo ID: 7979864
    VIRIN: 230816-A-PO583-1426
    Resolution: 4981x3321
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Bonner visits Fuerzas Amigas 23 at Camp Pendleton [Image 6 of 6], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ARNORTH
    Strength of the Nation
    5th Army
    strongertogether
    FA23
    masfuertesjuntos

