MG Bonner visits Fuerzas Amigas 23 at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jim Bob Bonner, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army North, observes the decontamination training with U.S. Army Soldiers and Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA) forces working together to process simulate casualties during exercise Fuerzas Amigas 2023, Aug. 16, 2023. Fuerzas Amigas 2023 is a binational disaster-response exercise between the U.S. and Mexican Armed Forces along the southern border region of the U.S. This annual exercise improves readiness and strengthens the cooperative relationship between U.S. and Mexican Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)

