MG Bonner visits Fuerzas Amigas 23 at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Members from the Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA) forces explain the capabilities of their HH-60 Combat Rescue Helicopter to Maj. Gen. Jim Bob Bonner, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army North, during exercise Fuerzas Amigas 2023, Aug. 16, 2023. Fuerzas Amigas 2023 is a binational disaster-response exercise between the U.S. and Mexican Armed Forces along the southern border region of the U.S. This annual exercise improves readiness and strengthens the cooperative relationship between U.S. and Mexican Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)

