MG Bonner visits Fuerzas Amigas 23 at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, briefs Maj. Gen. Jim Bob Bonner, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army North, and members from the Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA) forces on the capabilities of the HH-60 Combat Rescue Helicopter during exercise Fuerzas Amigas 2023, Aug. 16, 2023. Fuerzas Amigas 2023 is a binational disaster-response exercise between the U.S. and Mexican Armed Forces along the southern border region of the U.S. This annual exercise improves readiness and strengthens the cooperative relationship between U.S. and Mexican Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)

