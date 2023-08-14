CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Gannon, Aviation Standardization Officer, U.S. Army North, briefs Maj. Gen. Jim Bob Bonner, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army North, about the air operations plan as part of exercise Fuerzas Amigas 2023, Aug. 16, 2023. Fuerzas Amigas 2023 is a binational disaster-response exercise between the U.S. and Mexican Armed Forces along the southern border region of the U.S. This annual exercise improves readiness and strengthens the cooperative relationship between U.S. and Mexican Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 19:27 Photo ID: 7979860 VIRIN: 230816-A-PO583-1303 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 8.28 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MG Bonner visits Fuerzas Amigas 23 at Camp Pendleton [Image 6 of 6], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.