412th Test Wing Welcomes New Wing Commander

The 412th Test Wing’s new commander, Col. Douglas Wickert, assumes command of the Wing by receiving the unit guidon from Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, during the Wing’s Change of Command Ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug.18.

Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US