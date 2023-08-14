Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, the outgoing 412th Test Wing commander, gives his remarks during the Wing’s Change of Command Ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 18.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7979735
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-SU785-9002
|Resolution:
|4971x2455
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 412th Test Wing Welcomes New Wing Commander [Image 6 of 6], by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
