Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, gives remarks during the 412th Test Wing Change of Command Ceremony between outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer and incoming commander, Col. Douglas Wickert, at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug.18.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7979736
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-SU785-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 412th Test Wing Welcomes New Wing Commander [Image 6 of 6], by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT