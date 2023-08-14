412th Test Wing Welcomes New Wing Commander

The 412th Test Wing’s new commander, Col. Douglas Wickert and his wife Jodee Wickert, prepare to greet Team Edwards after the Wing’s Change of Command Ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 18.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7979732
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-SU785-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
