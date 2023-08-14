Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th Test Wing Welcomes New Wing Commander [Image 6 of 6]

    412th Test Wing Welcomes New Wing Commander

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, the outgoing 412th Test Wing Commander, relinquishes his command of the Wing by returning the unit’s guidon to Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, during the Wing’s Change of Command Ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug.18.

    This work, 412th Test Wing Welcomes New Wing Commander [Image 6 of 6], by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    edwards air force base
    change of command
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    AFTC
    412th Test Wing

