412th Test Wing Welcomes New Wing Commander

Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, the outgoing 412th Test Wing Commander, relinquishes his command of the Wing by returning the unit’s guidon to Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, during the Wing’s Change of Command Ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug.18.

