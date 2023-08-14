Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Weapons Load at Nellis AFB [Image 6 of 7]

    F-35 Weapons Load at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Weapons load crew members assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepare to load a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb on an F-35 Lightning II, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 11, 2023. The GBU-12 is a 500-lb. un-powered, laser-guided weapon. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 13:24
    Photo ID: 7979136
    VIRIN: 230811-F-UT528-1005
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Weapons Load at Nellis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    ACC
    F-35
    readiness
    Weapons
    Weapons load
    GBU-12
    Weapons School
    USAFWS
    lethality
    Ready AF

