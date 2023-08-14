F-35 Weapons Load at Nellis AFB

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessika Steele, right, and Senior Airman Immanuel Bailey, weapons load crew members assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, transport a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb to load on to an F-35 Lightning II at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 11, 2023. The GBU-12 is a 500-lb. un-powered, laser-guided weapon. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

Date Taken: 08.11.2023
Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US