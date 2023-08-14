F-35 Weapons Load at Nellis AFB

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessika Steele, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, loads a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb on an F-35 Lightning II at Nellis Air Force Base, Aug. 11, 2023. The GBU-12 is a laser-guided weapon with a range of over 6 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

