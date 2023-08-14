Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Weapons Load at Nellis AFB [Image 4 of 7]

    F-35 Weapons Load at Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessika Steele, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, loads a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb on an F-35 Lightning II at Nellis Air Force Base, Aug. 11, 2023. The GBU-12 is a laser-guided weapon with a range of over 6 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    This work, F-35 Weapons Load at Nellis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

