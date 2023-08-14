U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessika Steele, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, loads a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb on an F-35 Lightning II at Nellis Air Force Base, Aug. 11, 2023. The GBU-12 is a laser-guided weapon with a range of over 6 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 13:24
|Photo ID:
|7979130
|VIRIN:
|230811-F-UT528-1010
|Resolution:
|4383x2916
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35 Weapons Load at Nellis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
