F-35 Weapons Load at Nellis AFB

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Stuke, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, finishes installation of a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb on an F-35 Lightning II, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 11, 2023. Airmen from Nellis are loading live weapons in support of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

