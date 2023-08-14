F-35 Weapons Load at Nellis AFB

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Stuke, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares an F-35 Lightning II for weapons to be loaded at Nellis Air Force Base, Aug. 11, 2023. Airmen from Nellis are loading live weapons in support of U.S. Air Force Weapons School requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

