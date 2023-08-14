U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Stuke, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares an F-35 Lightning II for weapons to be loaded at Nellis Air Force Base, Aug. 11, 2023. Airmen from Nellis are loading live weapons in support of U.S. Air Force Weapons School requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 13:24
|Photo ID:
|7979127
|VIRIN:
|230811-F-UT528-1020
|Resolution:
|4872x3242
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35 Weapons Load at Nellis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
